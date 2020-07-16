EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, July 16

>Posting Thursday for Friday spot for Friday match...

Friday, July 17, 2020 A.D. ⚽

Australian A-League Soccer

14604 Sydney FC -145 ( BetOnline )

5:30 am EDT/2:30 am PDT (ESPN+, BT Sport)—First-place Sydney FC (15-3-2, 42 GF-16 GA) welcomes the 3rd-place Wellington Phoenix (11-3-6, 33 GF-23 GA) to the Jubilee Oval (Grass) in Sydney, Australia in Matchweek 21 of Australia’s A-League First-place Sydney FC (15-3-2, 42 GF-16 GA) welcomes the 3rd-place Wellington Phoenix (11-3-6, 33 GF-23 GA) to the Jubilee Oval (Grass) in Sydney, Australia in Matchweek 21 of Australia’s A-League early on Friday in a very big fixture for both sides with Sydney (48 points) trying to hold off 2nd-place Melbourne City (40 points) and Wellington (36 points) trying to catch that same Melbourne City side in a fight for 2nd place and the league’s second automatic Semifinal berth.

Offshore sportsbook BetOnline has Sydney FC as -135 Favorites (to win $14.50 to win $10 at -145, BetOnline) now (down 10 cents from 2 days ago) in the Three-way market with visitors Wellington at +350 with a Draw at +255 and the Total at 2½o -120. The Goal Line market sees the True Blues -½, -1 at -108 with the Nix +½, +1 at -112. This looks like it should be a very close match.



​

When these two met on Dec 20 in Wellington, it ended 2-2. Sydney FC’s 33-year-old veteran F Adam Le Fondre (17 goals) started the scoring off at 14’ before Piscopo and Davila scored for the Nix in a 12-minute stretch (25’-37’) of the 1H to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break. An OG by Welligton’s Steven Taylor proved to be the difference in the 2H (56’) in an affair which saw Sydney FC only have 2 SoG on 5 Goal Attempts while Wellington had 4 SoG and 12 Goal Attempts before 8,855 in Sky Stadium in New Zealand. Remember fans? December of 2019 does.

Sydney is 8-2-1 in the series in A-League play against Wellington (WWWWL) with Kosta Barbarouses (8 goals, 6 assists), Miloš Ninković (5 goals) and the Sky Blues outscoring the Nix 25-9. The L4 meetings have all been close (WEL 2-2 SYD, SYD 2-1 WEL, WEL 0-1 SYD, WEL 0-1 SYD) with 3 of the 4 in New Zealand. It is Winter right now in the Southern Hemisphere. Looking at the series Trends, we see that Sydney (DDWLW) is 22-5-15 (W-D-L) vs the A-League's lone squad from New Zealand (see map above), outscoring the Phoenix 75-44 in all competitions.

This match marks the restart of A-League play after 4 months and the onset of this Life-changing Pandemic, so expect some rust and Tentativeness from both sides. The Site, although spectatorless, holds value with Sydney (+26 GD) better on their Home turf and the Phoenix (+10 GD) having to travel a long way from NZ. Kevin Stitt has Coronavirus. Soccer Referee Kevin Stott is doing fine. Perhaps Stott wore and wears a Mask while Stitt didn’t? Stitt happens.

This one really seems like a 2-1 game with Sydney taking a 1-0 lead in the first 35 minutes, Wellington tying it between the 40- and 60-minute mark before old Superman Le Fondre nets the game-winner from 60’ on as fake crowd noise appeases the hosts. Our Worlds will never be the same. Not even close.