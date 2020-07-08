EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, July 9

Post your BEST BET of the day for Thursday, July 9.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 79-65-3 +11.57 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 284-277-6 -39.30 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 167-171-14 -18.49 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-31 -11.34 UNITS (Democrat +166 to win the 2020 presidential election)
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 76-84-2 -11.98 UNITS
blueline 611-622-12 -57.24 UNITS (Honor A.P. at 30/1 to win the Kentucky Derby; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election, the entry of Klobuchar, Harris and Abrams to be the Democratic VP -156, Dem nominee to win Pennsylvania -190, Dem nominee wins North Carolina -145, Dem nominee wins Ohio +110 and Dem nominee wins Florida -105; Trump will not be re-elected +140; Trump loses every state he lost in 2016 -230)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 175-209-10 -31.12 UNITS (Trump -115 to win the 2020 presidential election and Trump at 1/20 to be the Republican presidential nominee; MLB: Cleveland Indians OVER 33.5 wins -110)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 296-327-8 +1.95 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 139-122-8 +7.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 56-53-1 -2.77 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 266-265-5 -18.96 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-629-2 +1,310.79 UNITS (Elizabeth Warren at 120/1 to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee; Gretchen Whitmer at 12/1 to be the Democratic VP nominee; Tulsi Gabbard at 50/1 to win the Democratic presidential nomination and 100/1 to be the Dem's VP nominee; Dems to have a brokered convention +250; Republicans to win the House and Senate in 2020 +225; Detroit Lions at 40/1 to win the NFC; A Colts-Vikings Super Bowl LV matchup at 205/1 and a Browns-Redskins showdown at 1550/1; No sports for the rest of 2020 at odds of 5/1;)
dfish 132-131-5 +3.97 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 34-33 -2.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-0 0.00 UNITS (Betting himself at -120 to win 2020 presidential election)
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 348-376-12 -23.90 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (EOG contributor RAIDERS at 10,000 takes a knee and admits LeBron is the NBA's G.O.A.T.)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 34-29-1 +2.24 UNITS
Heim 516-430-19 +67.31 UNITS
Heisenberg 70-80-9 -16.95 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 18-20-1 -6.49 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 20-24 -9.23 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 16-17 -3.02 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 15-17 -7.20 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 892-957-32 -161.04 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 869-799-40 -25.57 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 442-432-18 +13.09 UNITS (NBA: 702 New Orleans Pelicans -2 -110 on 7/30; NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup; NFL Week 1: 473 Arizona Cardinals +8 -110, Trubisky to start at quarterback for the Bears in Week 1 -120)
KevinStott11 245-183-20 +12.82 UNITS (Man U -1 EVEN; Gamine +200 to win the 2020 Kentucky Oaks; NCAAF: Syracuse -9 -110 over Liberty on October 17)
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 25-15 +7.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 44-55-3 -12.60 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-296-5 -8.91 UNITS
MrTop 382-380-10 -27.78 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 247-223-15 +20.38 UNITS
njdave 90-93-4 -10.19 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 65-61 +7.93 UNITS
papa5 72-62-3 +5.26 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 91-127-4 -21.48 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 84-66-2 +10.42 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
Pickman Jones 94-143-9 -32.13 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 78-84-4 -5.09 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 107-117-4 -11.33 UNITS (A matchup play tonight at Mountaineer Park)
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 70-76-1 -12.37 UNITS (NBA: Houston Rockets at 7/1 to win the championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 242-364-2 -6.59 UNITS (NBA: Raptors at 35/1 to win NBA title; NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at odds of 60/1 to win the Stanley Cup; Winnipeg Jets at odds of 22/1 and 45/1 to win Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 159-107-3 +64.58 UNITS (Joe Biden +855 at CRIS to win Democratic presidential nomination; Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination; Kamala Harris at EVEN to be Democratic VP nominee; Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 7-27 -6.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 55-43-1 +25.11 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 113-104-4 -7.66 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-44-1 +9.75 UNITS (Val Demings +530 to be the Democratic VP nominee)
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 150-179-6 -31.71 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 82-78-10 -6.12 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-14-1 -0.78 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 60-81-1 -12.95 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 218-199-16 -0.69 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 77-69-3 -1.95 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 185-159-7 +25.10 UNITS
TonyMar 18-24-1 +1.19 UNITS (Sim sports: LA Dodgers -1.5 +125 tonight)
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 242-446-8 +26.91 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 151-137-13 +3.13 UNITS (Trump -115 to win 2020 presidential election and Republican -125 to win 2020 presidential election; Michelle Obama at 10/1 to be the Democratic VP nominee)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 166-139-10 +12.16 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 39-29-2 +10.34 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-76-3 +22.13 UNITS
Wade 4-7-1 -3.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 3-3 -0.15 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 649-872-45 +4.90 UNITS (Saturday July 11 Jorge Masvidal +260; Mauricio Pochettino to be next Permanent Newcastle Manager +110; Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Next MLB Game to be Played August 1st or Sooner: YES -110 AND NO +125; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 305-429-14 +2.79 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 54-37-1 +15.77 UNITS
X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 455-428-18 -11.02 UNITS
 
