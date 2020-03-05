EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, March 5

Pinny



My Avatar +155



NO WAY IN HELL the Leaves should be this big of a fave over a team playing its best hockey of the season. OK - so that is not saying much. But Kings have been playing well lately beating the Golden Showers 4-1 Sunday in Vegas (I was at NYNY around 5P - so a few hours before the game Sunday - this was the first time I was there in the area for a Showers' game and I saw an unreal setting for a game - Pure Vegas) in a game not even that close. Kings now home for 9 straight. Kings season point total opened 73.5 and got bet up a tad to 74.5. Right now they are at 56 with 16 games left meaning they need 19 points to go OVER for the season. I leeeeeaned OVER. Kings will make OVER 74.5 this season. Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too much value here with a dog priced way too high.