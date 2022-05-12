EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, May 12

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Documented records from selections posted by EOG contributors in this space since Sunday, May 1:

ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS

ASPORTSGUY 4-6 -3.45 UNITS (One NHL play pending)

BISHQQQ 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)

BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS

BROKERSTIP 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS

COMPTRBOB 5-6 -1.40 UNITS

DELL DUDE 3-7 +50.18 UNITS (Two PGA plays pending from Wednesday's thread)

DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

HCSKIP 1-4 -4.22 UNITS

HEIM 6-6 -0.77 UNITS

JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS

JIMMY 2-4 -2.00 UNITS

JOHN KELLY 6-1 +4.92 UNITS

KANE 2-2 -0.35 UNITS (One play pending)

LOUISVILLEKID 6-5 +1.39 UNITS

MRBOWLING300 3-3-1 -0.12 UNITS

MRTOP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

MURPHY'S BEST 3-4 -1.30 UNITS

NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)

NEVERAGAIN 1-2 -0.64 UNITS

PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

PRO ANALYSER 5-4 +0.75 UNITS

PUCKHANDLER 4-4 +6.57 UNITS

RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

SCHLEP66 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

SMARTZ 11-12 +0.15 UNITS (Fourteen plays pending on 5/13/22)

SVBETTOR 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS

TONYMAR 1-6 -6.00 UNITS

TRYTRYTRY 1-2 +11.30 UNITS (One play pending)

VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS

VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

WADE 2-3 -0.79 UNITS

WINKY 11-19 -4.81 UNITS (Two plays pending from yesterday's thread)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top