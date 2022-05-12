EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, May 12

Documented records from selections posted by EOG contributors in this space since Sunday, May 1:



ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS



ASPORTSGUY 4-6 -3.45 UNITS (One NHL play pending)



BISHQQQ 1-0 +1.00 UNITS



BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)



BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS



BROKERSTIP 1-1 -0.10 UNITS



CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS



COMPTRBOB 5-6 -1.40 UNITS



DELL DUDE 3-7 +50.18 UNITS (Two PGA plays pending from Wednesday's thread)



DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS



HCSKIP 1-4 -4.22 UNITS



HEIM 6-6 -0.77 UNITS



JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS



JIMMY 2-4 -2.00 UNITS



JOHN KELLY 6-1 +4.92 UNITS



KANE 2-2 -0.35 UNITS (One play pending)



LOUISVILLEKID 6-5 +1.39 UNITS



MRBOWLING300 3-3-1 -0.12 UNITS



MRTOP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS



MURPHY'S BEST 3-4 -1.30 UNITS



NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)



NEVERAGAIN 1-2 -0.64 UNITS



PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS



PRO ANALYSER 5-4 +0.75 UNITS



PUCKHANDLER 4-4 +6.57 UNITS



RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS



SCHLEP66 0-1 -1.10 UNITS



SMARTZ 11-12 +0.15 UNITS (Fourteen plays pending on 5/13/22)



SVBETTOR 2-0 +2.00 UNITS



TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS



TONYMAR 1-6 -6.00 UNITS



TRYTRYTRY 1-2 +11.30 UNITS (One play pending)



VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS



VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS



WADE 2-3 -0.79 UNITS



WINKY 11-19 -4.81 UNITS (Two plays pending from yesterday's thread)