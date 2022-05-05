EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, May 5

Sometimes in life teams, thru no fault of their making, get put in a bad situation. Sunday, Newcastle just so happens to be that team. They have the misfortune of going to Manchester City after City choked away the game Wednesday and got KOd from the CL Semis. Someone has to pay for what happened and sadly, for Newcastle, it is them. Man City is gonna put a major league ass whupping on Newcastle:



Sunday

Ladbrokes: Man City ahead after 15 minutes +270

Pinny: Man City to win to Nil -111, City TT Ov2.5 -124, City 1h -1 +120, Game Ov3.5 +120, BTTS-No/Ov2.5 +231



