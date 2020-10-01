EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, October 1

I have 2 plays in the NFL game



102 Jets +3 -113

101 Broncos ML +400***

***BEFORE the season I made a BB on the Jets starting the season 0-4 and it pays +400. If they lose Thursday they are 0-4 therefore I have the Broncos +400 on the ML tonight***



###And if the Cardinals beat the Padres I will cash my Cards +161 series ticket###



Thank goodness I rented a car with Sirius so I can hear the MLB games Thursday on my almost 600-mile drive back home from Susanville, CA to OC (But since I am passing thru Reno - once again - gotta stop this time and play some table games...........if anyone sees this by 6:45A PDT - any recommendation for what hotel is best to play some BJ?)





Winkyduck 683-919-46 +0.68 UNITS (MLB: Series Price: Cards +161; Sunday, October 4: 264 Dolphins ML +240; Roy Hodgson to be the first PL Manager this season to leave +500; Mookie Betts +750 to win the NL MVP; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; South Carolina Senate Race: Jaime Harrison +280; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)