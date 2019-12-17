EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, December 17

Temple -2.5

Temple a rough team to watch when you bet on them because they can't shoot. They do however get in your shit on defense and should cause Miami some problems, don't think the Hurricanes have seen a defense like this yet with exception to Louisville in their opener. Miami more of a one-on-one type offense and Temple loaded with + on ball defenders.

Hopefully on offense McKie getting through to Quintin Rose that being the most imprtant guy on the team does not necessarily mean putting up the most shots on the team.

Game in Brooklyn

Not sure if Larranaga making trip, he missed last game also, has back issue.