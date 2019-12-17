EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, December 17

TobyTyler

TobyTyler

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Temple -2.5
-110

Temple a rough team to watch when you bet on them because they can't shoot. They do however get in your shit on defense and should cause Miami some problems, don't think the Hurricanes have seen a defense like this yet with exception to Louisville in their opener. Miami more of a one-on-one type offense and Temple loaded with + on ball defenders.
Hopefully on offense McKie getting through to Quintin Rose that being the most imprtant guy on the team does not necessarily mean putting up the most shots on the team.
Game in Brooklyn
Not sure if Larranaga making trip, he missed last game also, has back issue.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#9
#9
This be best bet deadicated to Winky. 5Dimes. That's a real sportsbook, Winky.

Republicans to control the House and Senate after the 2020 election +225

Enjoy 4 more years of full power, full stop Trump. At least 6-3 SCOTUS. Perhaps 7-2. Beautiful wall. Climate change canceled. New trade deals. New foreign alliances. And more MAGA memes!
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#12
#12
Dell Dude said:
This be best bet deadicated to Winky. 5Dimes. That's a real sportsbook, Winky.

Republicans to control the House and Senate after the 2020 election +225

Enjoy 4 more years of full power, full stop Trump. At least 6-3 SCOTUS. Perhaps 7-2. Beautiful wall. Climate change canceled. New trade deals. New foreign alliances. And more MAGA memes!
Click to expand...
0% chance that happens. House is STAYING BLUE! There is a CHANCE the Senate also goes Blue. I think it will be VERY close. I think GOP keeps control but barely.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#13
#13
Pinny

Game starts at 11:45A (meaning about 20 minutes) on ESPN+

Aston Villa/Liverpool Ov4 +112 (WA line is Ov3.75 -114)

I debated whether to go Liverpool +2 or Ov4. I went with Over because I think we will be BTTS meaning now I only need 2 more goals and I think we get it. Think Villa wins something like 3-1/3-2 but it will not shock me if Liverpool actually advances at around +325. Seriously. For those thinking they cannot believe their eyes on Liverpool being a 2-goal DOG - there is a reason. The "usual" side plays in some tourney starting Wednesday. Liverpool STARTING lineup is made up of players age:

16 (Seriously)
17
17
17
18
18
20
21
21
22
22
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#14
#14
Dell Dude said:
This be best bet deadicated to Winky. 5Dimes. That's a real sportsbook, Winky.

Republicans to control the House and Senate after the 2020 election +225

Enjoy 4 more years of full power, full stop Trump. At least 6-3 SCOTUS. Perhaps 7-2. Beautiful wall. Climate change canceled. New trade deals. New foreign alliances. And more MAGA memes!
Click to expand...
Orangeman very bad. Stealing millions from charities is very bad! Stealing millions from students is very bad.

Judge shuts down Trump Foundation. Orders Orangeman to payback the millions he stole.

Judge shuts down Trump University. Orders Orangeman to payback the many millions he stole from the students.
 
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Addicted
#15
#15
>Posting on Tuesday for Tuesday spot for Saturday game...
Saturday, December 21, 2019—701 Montana State +17 -110 (5Dimes)

2 pm EST/11 am PST (ESPN2, WatchESPN)—The best of it (+16½) is definitely gone, gone, gone for potential Montana State backers in this FCS Semifinal on Saturday after Sharp money swooped in and moved this Point Spread from its opening (North Dakota State minus) 16½ to 15½ to 14½ in less than 6 hours at 5Dimes on Sunday night, and, after another 1-point move on Bobcats Monday on Monday, this number now sits at 13½ (Tuesday), and quite possibly “the worst of it.” Oh well. It’s just another day on the other side of Life and my timing is way off and writing about this yesterday seemed too difficult, so we will take 13½ and not 14½—for now until a jump in an hour—and publish before any other sportsbooks start posting their numbers for his do-or-die game (44½, 5Dimes).

Defending FCS champions North Dakota State (14-0 SU) may have W35 SU, but the Bison—winners of 7 of the L8 FCS championships—have shown many problems, mainly on Offense, of late and have L3 ATS after surviving 9-3 vs unseeded Illinois State in the FCS Quarterfinals last Saturday at Home at the Fargodome (Multi-surface) where there definitely was some Fear And Loathing In The 701 as three 2nd Quarter FGs by Griffin Crosa was all the points top-seed ND State could produce. Fuck 5Dimes.

Whereas previous incarnations of the Bison had dependable QBs, Trey Lance (10-for-21, 135 yards vs ISU) seems like a big question mark after watching both the Quarterfinal and Second round (Nicholls St) games on TV. But can Big Sky Conference member Montana State (11-3 SU) go into Fargo and give the defending champs a game in their own building (ND ST -585, MONT ST +385, 5Dimes)? I think so, especially if QB Tucker Rovig (1,819 passing yards, 14/4) and the Bobcats can score first and keep the Fargodome crowd from being a valuable element. I have been siting on hold at 5Dimes for 5 years and counting now. Service with a sneer.


As far as weapons, Montana State has some, with five Rushers with a least 5 TDs on the Roster: RB Logan Jones (865/8/6.4 ypc). Isaiah Ifanse (753/6/6.5), WR Travis Jonsen (519/7/6.9), RB Lane Sumner (423/5/7.1) and RB Troy Andersen (323/7/6.7), but finding space against a Bison D which held ISU to only 3 points will be a key. Jonsen (43 receptions/539) and WR Kevin Kassis (826/5/13.7 ypc) have been Rovig’s top two targets and getting the Passing game may be the key to actually opening up the rush for the visitors in this crucial spot. Why is Liverpool playing on a Tuesday? We need Don Best Rotations for Soccer. And maybe the WNBA also for JK. He likes that weird drug.

Montana State will not be scared of North Dakota State and if ever there was a time to get the Bison, the time is right now. The #2-seed, James Madison (13-1 SU), appears to be the class of FCS this season, but we will see and they will certainly have their gloved-hands full with Weber State (11-3 SU). The Bobcats can definitely win this game in my mind, but my handicapping has been dung-ish for 11 days. And after publishing and a shower, the line has rocketed up to 17, so we will hit "Edit" and grab the 17 in this spot on the Internet.

North Dakota State 20 Montana State 17

1576616108070.png
 
Last edited:
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Addicted
#17
#17
winkyduck said:
Pinny

Game starts at 11:45A (meaning about 20 minutes) on ESPN+

Aston Villa/Liverpool Ov4 +112 (WA line is Ov3.75 -114)

I debated whether to go Liverpool +2 or Ov4. I went with Over because I think we will be BTTS meaning now I only need 2 more goals and I think we get it. Think Villa wins something like 3-1/3-2 but it will not shock me if Liverpool actually advances at around +325. Seriously. For those thinking they cannot believe their eyes on Liverpool being a 2-goal DOG - there is a reason. The "usual" side plays in some tourney starting Wednesday. Liverpool STARTING lineup is made up of players age:

16 (Seriously)
17
17
17
18
18
20
21
21
22
22
Click to expand...
1576616377502.png
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#19
#19
winkyduck said:
Pinny

Game starts at 11:45A (meaning about 20 minutes) on ESPN+

Aston Villa/Liverpool Ov4 +112 (WA line is Ov3.75 -114)

I debated whether to go Liverpool +2 or Ov4. I went with Over because I think we will be BTTS meaning now I only need 2 more goals and I think we get it. Think Villa wins something like 3-1/3-2 but it will not shock me if Liverpool actually advances at around +325. Seriously. For those thinking they cannot believe their eyes on Liverpool being a 2-goal DOG - there is a reason. The "usual" side plays in some tourney starting Wednesday. Liverpool STARTING lineup is made up of players age:

16 (Seriously)
17
17
17
18
18
20
21
21
22
22
Click to expand...
Nice call going Ov4 and Not +2. Villa led 4-0 at halftime meaning I had a 45-minute "free roll" and needed every single minute of it - not getting the 5th goal until the 92nd minute. But it came!. Once again after a one day "break" from BOLD I am now back in time for the next update!

Winkyduck 596-811-47 +5.85 UNITS (Dolphins to have NFL's Worst Record +200; Brighton to be Relegated +185; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top