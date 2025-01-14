EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, January 14

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Good luck.
their 4 prior sets have all gone OVER 10Ben Shelton- Nakashimi OVER 42.5 games -111 pinny
now 6 in a row over 10, but i need the oriental to win this settheir 4 prior sets have all gone OVER 10
benny got 7 in every set but still lost my betnow 6 in a row over 10, but i need the oriental to win this set
7 point teaser bet us -140
Bills +8
Lions -2.5
i had over on shelton yesterday, so frustrating, 7-6,7-5,7-5 loserAO Tennis- Ruud/Mensik over 38.5 games (-126) FanDuel
square is Ravens being chalk in buf, and fake sharps thinking they deserve to be because bills were injured 2 yrs agoYou and thousands of other squares..
W2nd round B-square AO parlay
Benjamin Bonzi and Belinda Bencic parlay -155