EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, January 5

EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 103-81-4 +19.66 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 303-295-6 -42.10 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 172-179-14 -22.54 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-37-3 -8.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 84-89-2 -9.77 UNITS
blueline 688-692-12 -46.70 (Dems control Senate -155; NFL teaser +105...Bills +1, Bucs -0.5 and Saints -2)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 47-54 -13.18 UNITS (NFL: Two-team teaser -130...Bucs -0.5 and Steelers +3.5)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 189-225-12 -35.14 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 297-333-8 -3.30 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 139-123-8 +6.49 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 61-59-2 -4.32 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 318-306-5 -13.17 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-661-2 +1,280.29 UNITS (NFL: Footballers v Browns Super Bowl LV meeting 1,075-1; Bill Barr to be named Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden before 1/20/2021 Odds TBA; Slippery Pete posts before TheGuesser EVEN - Wager expires 3/1/2020)
dfish 133-135-5 +1.27 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 36-37-1 -4.81 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 401-432-14 -23.75 UNITS (NCAAF: Alabama to win national championship -180)
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 27-47-1 -26.87 UNITS
Fezzik 33-16-2 +19.12 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 30-33-1 -3.43 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 54-50-2 +5.25 UNITS
Heim 563-471-19 +70.36 UNITS (NCAAF: 500 Alabama -7 -110)
Heisenberg 87-90-9 -9.07 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 54-53-4 -11.85 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS
jasson621 268-267-4 +17.00 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 20-23 -5.86 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 22-22-1 -6.12 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 971-1042-35 -174.85 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 895-822-40 -25.28 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 484-467-20 +18.49 UNITS
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 4-8 -4.59 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 17-20-1 -4.83 UNITS
MadTiger 11-8 -0.35 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 45-57-3 -13.70 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 414-411-13 -27.44 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 17-16 +0.44 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 282-256-17 +22.16 UNITS
njdave 130-115-5 +4.88 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 271-262-8 +3.85 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-3 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 65-63 +5.88 UNITS
papa5 79-70-4 +3.70 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 94-132-4 -23.58 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
Pickman Jones 102-150-9 -30.30 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 78-87-4 -8.09 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 111-120-4 -10.96 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 112-117-4 -13.38 UNITS
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 268-409-3 -5.01 UNITS (NHL: Winnipeg Jets at 49-1 to win the 2021 Stanley Cup and the Jets to win North Division regular season standings +675)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 184-131-3 +77.43 UNITS
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 8-27 -5.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-44-1 +24.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 118-110-6 -9.69 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 151-180-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 99-91-10 -6.48 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 103-113-2 +1.98 UNITS (UFC selections: 1/16/21 Dusko Todorovic -140, Max Holloway -180 and Tom Breese -122; 1/23/21 Julianna Pena +110, Under 2.5 McGregor/Poirier -116, Hakeem Dawodu +174, Amir Albazi +120, Amanda Ribas -253, Arman Tsarukyan -172, Under 2.5 Michael Chandler/Dan Hooker -110, Makhmud Muradov +103 and Ottman Azaitar -147; 2/6/21 Danilo Marques +205 Alex da Silva -115 Diego Ferreira -110; 2/13/21 Gabe Green +103 Maycee Barber +159 and Kelvin Gastelum -219; 3/6/21 Thiago Santos +232; 3/20/21 Derek Brunson +145)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 247-233-19 -9.84 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 29-17-1 +11.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 89-86-3 -7.27 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 8-11 -4.15 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 186-160-7 +25.20 UNITS
TonyMar 76-82-2 +19.95 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 258-481-8 +3.48 UNITS (Devonta Smith -180 to win Heisman Trophy)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 187-176-18 -4.80 UNITS (NFL teaser -110...Bills -0.5 and Bucs -2.5)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 169-142-10 +11.89 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 46-39-2 +6.26 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 9-14-1 -5.78 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 15-12 +2.27 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 724-974-52 -0.97 UNITS (Mac Jones to win the Heisman +175 AND +500; 3-team ML Parlay: Pays +1.54: Bills -287/Saints -424/Stillers -191; Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194 AND Raphael Warnock +180 AND Perdue/Warnock +800; Repubs Control the Senate +150; Dems Control the Senate +130; Mike Pence To Become President Before 20 Jan 2021: 10/1; Trump To Attend 2021 Presidential Inauguration: No -300; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; Sam Allardyce to be the next PL manager to leave +3300 (33/1); West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 332-473-14 +8.91 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 55-40-1 +13.72 UNITS
X-Files 6-0 +6.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 543-498-20 +0.17 UNITS
 
BIG day for me. I have a ton of plays that will come to a conclusion today - or in a few days

Mac Jones to win the Heisman +175 AND +500

The election is today but I don't think we get results until Thursday or Friday-ish

GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194 (Once again can't complain about the price since Ossoff is around a PICK price)
Raphael Warnock +180 (Can't complain about the price since some books have Warnock as high as -200)
Perdue/Warnock +800
**Repubs Control the Senate +150
**Dems Control the Senate +130
**This was tied to a parlay of Dems to control the House and since that happened I dropped that part of it***
 
FanDuel

Sunday Jan 10: FA Cup

Chelsea -4 goals +440

Sometimes the books tell you what to bet. In this case they (other books, too) and telling us to lay many goals with Chelsea. I am playing this now because their opponent, Morecambe, has been affected by Cvoid-19. They will either have to play this game with a team just off being affected by the virus OR if things are bad - with a youth academy like team. And FYI -Morecambe is a League 2 side meaning 3 divisions LOWER than Chelsea. If the latter Chelsea could win by 8+. Seriously. Chelsea doesn't play again until Friday against a pathetic Fulham side - also affected by Covid - and they will have had a week off so fatigue will not be an issue. Their coach is a team legend but is fighting to save his job. if Chelsea win this one 1-0/2-0 he is in trouble. The players know it, too. I think he starts many big names and if so they are gonna look to win 7-0 or so to shut people up.

Chelsea -2 goals is -125. But Ov2.5 is -2 is -350 while Ov3.5 is -138 and the other team is over -150 NOT to score any goals (Over 4.5 is +160ish). So the books are telling us Chelsea will win, score more than 3 goals and their opponent won't score at all. And they won't. I expect Chelsea to have at least 75% possession and allow no more than 1 SOG and maybe ZERO! Unfortunately fore Morecambe. Chelsea is gonna have to kill them. Normally Chelsea would not play big names and not wanna run up the score. They have no choice here.

I was thinking of going -3 +195 but my philosophy here has always been: Go Big OR Go Home. That is why my record is what it is - and why I am close to B/E even though I am 250 games under. 500. My winners average +1.35 something few here can say. I will take a bigger price than normal. And I expect to be back in BOLD no later than Jan 20 and if Mac Jones wins the Heisman I will be in BOLD Wednesday.


Winkyduck 724-974-52 -0.97 UNITS (Sunday Jan 10: FA Cup: Chelsea -4 goals +440; 3-team ML Parlay: Pays +1.54: Bills -287/Saints -424/Stillers -191; Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194 AND Raphael Warnock +180 AND Perdue/Warnock +800; Repubs Control the Senate +150; Dems Control the Senate +130; Mike Pence To Become President Before 20 Jan 2021: 10/1; Trump To Attend 2021 Presidential Inauguration: No -300; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; Sam Allardyce to be the next PL manager to leave +3300 (33/1); West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)
 
