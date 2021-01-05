EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, January 5

FanDuel



Sunday Jan 10: FA Cup



Chelsea -4 goals +440



Sometimes the books tell you what to bet. In this case they (other books, too) and telling us to lay many goals with Chelsea. I am playing this now because their opponent, Morecambe, has been affected by Cvoid-19. They will either have to play this game with a team just off being affected by the virus OR if things are bad - with a youth academy like team. And FYI -Morecambe is a League 2 side meaning 3 divisions LOWER than Chelsea. If the latter Chelsea could win by 8+. Seriously. Chelsea doesn't play again until Friday against a pathetic Fulham side - also affected by Covid - and they will have had a week off so fatigue will not be an issue. Their coach is a team legend but is fighting to save his job. if Chelsea win this one 1-0/2-0 he is in trouble. The players know it, too. I think he starts many big names and if so they are gonna look to win 7-0 or so to shut people up.



Chelsea -2 goals is -125. But Ov2.5 is -2 is -350 while Ov3.5 is -138 and the other team is over -150 NOT to score any goals (Over 4.5 is +160ish). So the books are telling us Chelsea will win, score more than 3 goals and their opponent won't score at all. And they won't. I expect Chelsea to have at least 75% possession and allow no more than 1 SOG and maybe ZERO! Unfortunately fore Morecambe. Chelsea is gonna have to kill them. Normally Chelsea would not play big names and not wanna run up the score. They have no choice here.



I was thinking of going -3 +195 but my philosophy here has always been: Go Big OR Go Home. That is why my record is what it is - and why I am close to B/E even though I am 250 games under. 500. My winners average +1.35 something few here can say. I will take a bigger price than normal. And I expect to be back in BOLD no later than Jan 20 and if Mac Jones wins the Heisman I will be in BOLD Wednesday.





