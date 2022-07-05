EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, July 5

Pickman Jones said:
JK i have a bet that was pending i didnt see in last score board. its from june 30 . cricket test match india 3way line vs england. that lost this morning.
Got it.

I was confused with cricket scoring.

I will make the necessary adjustment this week.

India led early in that test match, no?
 
John Kelly said:
Got it.

I was confused with cricket scoring.

I will make the necessary adjustment this week.

India led early in that test match, no?
yes i was kind of laughing a little because i was told india just needed to put up over 300 each at bat and it would be all good. start of monday i thought it was over but they didnt put up enough runs. i did miss a good price on england when they were down.

i went to fox woods with a friend to check it out. i like the number of kiosks. probly only a stop spot for me on way from ny/nj to the bean.
 
Pickman Jones said:
yes i was kind of laughing a little because i was told india just needed to put up over 300 each at bat and it would be all good. start of monday i thought it was over but they didnt put up enough runs. i did miss a good price on england when they were down.

i went to fox woods with a friend to check it out. i like the number of kiosks. probly only a stop spot for me on way from ny/nj to the bean.
Cricket is the national sport of India.

Big in Pakistan, too.
 
John Kelly said:
WNBA: 636 Indiana Fever +10.5 (-110) widely available
Same for me, but slightly better number at bet365

Fever +11 -110

Storm have looked awful the last 6 quarters, dating back to their second half against the same Fever team. Not sure if Charles' presence is having more of an impact in these couple of games than is let on, but offensively the Storm look like a complete mess right now.

GL tonight
 
John Kelly said:
WNBA: 636 Indiana Fever +10.5 (-110) widely available
choslamshe said:
Same for me, but slightly better number at bet365

Fever +11 -110

Storm have looked awful the last 6 quarters, dating back to their second half against the same Fever team. Not sure if Charles' presence is having more of an impact in these couple of games than is let on, but offensively the Storm look like a complete mess right now.

GL tonight
NowshesmyRuca said:
Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever
-110
Indiana Fever +11.5
POINT SPREAD
Circa
Oh boy. This is scary!
 
2 game parlay:
Astros -260
Dodgers -225
BAS Parlay Pays +100

I got this in too late before post time for the Astros, so I'll take a chance with:
Dodgers -225
 
C

ComptrBob

John Kelly said:
Best of luck to CB.
Don't need no stinkin' luck, just need the Yanks to rally on the day after Independence Day. LOL

Fun fact: The Declaration of Independence published on July 4, 1776 was signed by John Hancock as President of the Congress with only the secretary present. It wasn't signed by others until August 2, 1776.
 
