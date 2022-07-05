EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, July 5

John Kelly
Good luck.
JK i have a bet that was pending i didnt see in last score board. its from june 30 . cricket test match india 3way line vs england. that lost this morning.
yes i was kind of laughing a little because i was told india just needed to put up over 300 each at bat and it would be all good. start of monday i thought it was over but they didnt put up enough runs. i did miss a good price on england when they were down.Got it.
I was confused with cricket scoring.
I will make the necessary adjustment this week.
India led early in that test match, no?
yes i was kind of laughing a little because i was told india just needed to put up over 300 each at bat and it would be all good. start of monday i thought it was over but they didnt put up enough runs. i did miss a good price on england when they were down.
i went to fox woods with a friend to check it out. i like the number of kiosks. probly only a stop spot for me on way from ny/nj to the bean.
Same for me, but slightly better number at bet365
Fever +11 -110
Storm have looked awful the last 6 quarters, dating back to their second half against the same Fever team. Not sure if Charles' presence is having more of an impact in these couple of games than is let on, but offensively the Storm look like a complete mess right now.
GL tonight
Oh boy. This is scary!Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever +11.5
Oh boy. This is scary!
Tiggers/Indians Ov9 -110
I wanna see a lot of runs since I am attending this game!!!
Best of luck to CB.
Assiniboia Race 2
WIN on 3 steely Caper
Live T7th 2-0 MIA
Under 4.5 -25 MGM
