EOG's Best Bet thread for Tuesday, March 10

Pinny



543 Brooklyn Nets +11.5 -108



Kane got +12. Good job. This is the mother of all flat spots for the Lakers. Friday - Host the Bucks. Sunday at Clippers. Today host Nets. Thursday host Houston. Sunday host Denver



Look over that schedule and it is soooooo easy to see this being a massive flat spot for the Lakers. I'll add one more thing. I fully expect someone like AD or LeBron to sit out this game. Perfect spot to do so and if that happens this line instantly goes to +10 for the Nets. Or less. Lakers will win but I'm not sure by 12+. If you like the Nets TAKE THEM NOW because I don't expect the game to tip off with a number anywhere near +11.5



FWIW: I also like Ov6.5 the most and Tampa Bay -112 in the same game at the Leaves on Frozen Ice