I have 2 plays in the CL game today:



Atalanta to Advance +120

O3 -113



To Advance is now a shocking +167. And I have no idea why? PSG are chokers and Atalanta is probably the better team. This line movement makes no sense at all. NONE!

Ov3 is now -132 and many places have it Ov3.25. THAT makes sense since both teams will attack. I will be stunned if we don't get at least 2 goals in 1h and maybe even 3. Or more.