EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, January 1

Norwich/Palace Ov3 +186

***Norwich/Palace Ov2.5 -103*** (A past BB)





I consider myself to be a pretty intelligent guy. Others........50/50. Maybe. At best.



It is for those reasons THAT THIS LINE AND LINE MOVEMENT MAKES NO SENSE TO ME. AT ALL! The line opened Ov2.5 -13 but money has come pouring in on the Under and the line now sits at: Ov2.25 -121 and Ov2.5 +108. I'm not sure why? ***For the record I made a BB play the other day on this game Ov2.5 -103***



Norwich games go OVER when at home. This game is at Norwich. At home Norwich plays like LMU under Past Westhead........they attack and attack and attack. That also leaves them vulnerable to counter-attacks. And Palace will love playing this game since they will attack and attack, too.



The 1h total is 1 with Ov -103. THERE IS A 100% CHANCE we get (at least) 1 goal in 1h. 100%! Ov1.5 is +204 meaning about a 33% chance of hitting. I think there is at least a 50% chance we see at least 2 goals in 1h and more like 67%.



The TT for both on Ov1.5 is: Norwich +133 and Palace +184. There is a 100% chance at least 1 team scores 2 goals and I actually think there is a decent chance BOTH teams score 2+ goals but if just 1 does you make at least +0.33 units..



For the game Ov3 +186 is the line. There is a 100% chance AT LEAST 3 goals are scored in this game. 100%! Thus, there is a 100% chance Ov2.5 +108 cashes!



It was tough narrowing down the ONE play to post as a BB for this game. I say that since I feel almost every OVER for goals has an excellent chance of cashing: Ov1 in 1h and Ov3 for the game have a 100% chance of PUSHING at worst. I think Palace TT Over, 1h Over 1.5 have about a 67% chance (at worst) of cashing and Norwich TT has at least a 50% chance of cashing.