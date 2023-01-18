EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, January 18

Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
14-Leg Parlay (Caesar's)

Jelena Ostapenko
-250
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Kateryna Baindl vs Jelena Ostapenko
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Madison Keys
+105
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Camila Giorgi
-250
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi
Jan 18 | 7:00pm

Casper Ruud
-300
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Jenson Brooksby vs Casper Ruud
Jan 18 | 6:30pm

Elena Rybakina
-140
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Leylah Annie Fernandez
+190
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia
Jan 18 | 8:30pm

Daniil Medvedev
-525
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Sebastian Korda vs Daniil Medvedev
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Karen Khachanov
-115
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Jannik Sinner
-800
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Marton Fucsovics vs Jannik Sinner
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Novak Djokovic
-20000
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic
Jan 19 | 1:00am

Iga Swiatek
-2500
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa
Jan 19 | 5:00pm

Ons Jabeur
-140
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur
Jan 19 | 3:00am

Andrey Rublev
-425
Men's Australian Open Match Betting
Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Jan 18 | 7:00pm

Barbora Krejcikova
-150
Women's Australian Open Match Betting
Barbora Krejcikova vs Anhelina Kalinina
Jan 19 | 5:00pm
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top