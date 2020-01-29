EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, January 29

Doing this now and going to bed and won't be here all day Wednesday



Lightning PL +127

BB made Monday/Tuesday - both games start at 11:45A PST - see past days for my reasoning if you care

***(Premier League - game on NBCSN) West Ham to be shut out +110***

***(England League One) Gillingham +117***





Tampa played on Monday. Kings have not played since Jan. 18. I expect the Kings to have some major rust while Tampa will not. This one could get ugly.............Maybe. I am 100% sure the Kings will take the ice for pre-game warmups wearing some sort of Lakers jersey with Kobe/24 on the back since this is the first sporting event at Staples since he died. Kings will either come out jacked up or bummed. But even if jacked up that only lasts 1P at most. Tampa should skate circles around a rusty Kings team