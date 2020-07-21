EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, July 22

Pinny



Thursday July 23



904 Doyers -2.5 +113



I'll go with something like 6-1/6-2





Winkyduck 656-879-45 +6.94 UNITS (Thursday July 23 904 Doyers -2.5 +113; Mauricio Pochettino to be next Permanent Newcastle Manager +110; Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated AND +450 To Stay Up; Man United To Score 2+ Goals In Each of Their Reminding PL Games +650; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Next MLB Game to be Played August 1st or Sooner: YES -110 AND NO +125; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)