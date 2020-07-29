EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, July 29

Pinny



Starting at 11:45A



Brentford To Advance -111



I originally liked Swansea to advance and they are up 1-0 heading into this final game. Brentford lost its last 2 games or else would have automatically qualified for the PL. They dominated at home this season and I think they Advance to (almost certainly) face Fulham on Tuesday for the right to be the 20th team in the PL for the 2020-21 season.





