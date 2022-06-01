EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, June 1

Here's a look at what transpired over the past three days in EOG's Best Bet thread:

ASPORTSGUY 0-3 -4.60 UNITS

BLUELINE 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

BOBODAD 1-0 +1.41 UNITS (One play pending)

CHO 1-1 +0.05 UNITS

COMPTRBOB 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

DFISH 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

HEIM 2-1 +0.56 UNITS

HOWID 0-1 -2.12 UNITS

JB777 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

JOHN KELLY 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

JIMMY 1-2 -1.75 UNITS

KANE 0-1 -1.15 UNITS

LOUISVILLEKID 2-1 +0.96 UNITS

MURPH 0-2 -2.53 UNITS

NEVERAGAIN 0-1 -1.23 UNITS

NOWSHESMYRUCA 0-1 -1.09 UNITS

OUCH 0-1 -1.50 UNITS

PALEFACE 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

PICKMAN JONES 1-0 +1.00 UNITS (One play pending)

PRO ANALYSER 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

PUCKHANDLER 3-0 +3.05 UNITS

SMARTZ 1-0 +1.00 UNITS (Three plays pending)

TOBY TYLER 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

TONYMAR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

WADE 2-0-1 +2.37 UNITS

WINKYDUCK 1-1 +0.30 UNITS

WISKERS 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
 
Pinny

Rangers 1P +105

On May 23 when Tampa swept out Florida I said I was gonna make this play in G1 of the ECF - fade a Tampa team that has been off way too long. I think Tampa comes out very rusty for (at least) the first 20 minutes and I am gonna fade them here. What happens the last 40 minutes? No idea. All I care about is the first 20 minutes.

Also think Tampa TT Under 0.5 +125 is a solid play. Don't think they put one past Igor in 1P.
 
