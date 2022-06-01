EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, June 1

Pinny



Rangers 1P +105



On May 23 when Tampa swept out Florida I said I was gonna make this play in G1 of the ECF - fade a Tampa team that has been off way too long. I think Tampa comes out very rusty for (at least) the first 20 minutes and I am gonna fade them here. What happens the last 40 minutes? No idea. All I care about is the first 20 minutes.



Also think Tampa TT Under 0.5 +125 is a solid play. Don't think they put one past Igor in 1P.