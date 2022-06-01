EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, June 1

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Here's a look at what transpired over the past three days in EOG's Best Bet thread:
ASPORTSGUY 0-3 -4.60 UNITS
BLUELINE 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
BOBODAD 1-0 +1.41 UNITS (One play pending)
CHO 1-1 +0.05 UNITS
COMPTRBOB 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
DFISH 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
HEIM 2-1 +0.56 UNITS
HOWID 0-1 -2.12 UNITS
JB777 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
JOHN KELLY 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
JIMMY 1-2 -1.75 UNITS
KANE 0-1 -1.15 UNITS
LOUISVILLEKID 2-1 +0.96 UNITS
MURPH 0-2 -2.53 UNITS
NEVERAGAIN 0-1 -1.23 UNITS
NOWSHESMYRUCA 0-1 -1.09 UNITS
OUCH 0-1 -1.50 UNITS
PALEFACE 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
PICKMAN JONES 1-0 +1.00 UNITS (One play pending)
PRO ANALYSER 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
PUCKHANDLER 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
SMARTZ 1-0 +1.00 UNITS (Three plays pending)
TOBY TYLER 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
TONYMAR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
WADE 2-0-1 +2.37 UNITS
WINKYDUCK 1-1 +0.30 UNITS
WISKERS 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
