EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, May 11

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Documented records of selections posted by EOG contributors in this space since Sunday, May 1:
ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS
ASPORTSGUY 3-6 -4.45 UNITS
BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)
BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS
BROKERSTIP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS
COMPTRBOB 5-6 -1.40 UNITS
DELL DUDE 3-7 +50.18 UNITS
DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
HCSKIP 1-3 -2.39 UNITS
HEIM 6-5 +0.33 UNITS
JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
JIMMY 2-3 -0.90 UNITS
JOHN KELLY 5-1 +3.92 UNITS
KANE 2-2 -0.35 UNITS (One play pending)
LOUISVILLEKID 6-4 +2.49 UNITS
MRBOWLING300 3-3-1 -0.12 UNITS
MRTOP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
MURPHY'S BEST 2-4 -2.30 UNITS
NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)
NEVERAGAIN 0-2 -2.06 UNITS
PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
PRO ANALYSER 5-2 +2.90 UNITS (One play pending)
PUCKHANDLER 2-4 +1.13 UNITS (Blues +141)
RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
SCHLEP66 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
SMARTZ 11-11 +1.15 UNITS (Six plays pending on 5/13/22)
SVBETTOR 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS
TONYMAR 1-5 -5.00 UNITS
TRYTRYTRY 1-0 +13.80 UNITS (One play pending PLUS Wild -150)
VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS
VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
WADE 2-1 +1.21 UNITS (Oilers -1.5 goals +116)
WINKY 11-19 -4.81 UNITS
