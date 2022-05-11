EOG's Best Bet thread for Wednesday, May 11

Documented records of selections posted by EOG contributors in this space since Sunday, May 1:

ADC34 1-2 +2.30 UNITS

ASPORTSGUY 3-6 -4.45 UNITS

BOBODAD 2-1 +0.90 UNITS (Two selections pending)

BOMZEE 3-2 +0.85 UNITS

BROKERSTIP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

CHO 2-2 -0.10 UNITS

COMPTRBOB 5-6 -1.40 UNITS

DELL DUDE 3-7 +50.18 UNITS

DFISH 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

HCSKIP 1-3 -2.39 UNITS

HEIM 6-5 +0.33 UNITS

JB777 1-2 -1.20 UNITS

JIMMY 2-3 -0.90 UNITS

JOHN KELLY 5-1 +3.92 UNITS

KANE 2-2 -0.35 UNITS (One play pending)

LOUISVILLEKID 6-4 +2.49 UNITS

MRBOWLING300 3-3-1 -0.12 UNITS

MRTOP 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

MURPHY'S BEST 2-4 -2.30 UNITS

NOWSHESMYRUCA 2-0 +2.00 UNITS (One play pending)

NEVERAGAIN 0-2 -2.06 UNITS

PALEFACE 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

PRO ANALYSER 5-2 +2.90 UNITS (One play pending)

PUCKHANDLER 2-4 +1.13 UNITS (Blues +141)

RAILBIRD 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

SCHLEP66 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

SMARTZ 11-11 +1.15 UNITS (Six plays pending on 5/13/22)

SVBETTOR 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

TOBY TYLER 3-4 -0.45 UNITS

TONYMAR 1-5 -5.00 UNITS

TRYTRYTRY 1-0 +13.80 UNITS (One play pending PLUS Wild -150)

VALUIST 0-2 -2.08 UNITS

VIEJO DINOSAUR 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

WADE 2-1 +1.21 UNITS (Oilers -1.5 goals +116)

WINKY 11-19 -4.81 UNITS
 
