EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (DELL DUDE is our August contestant

John Kelly

John Kelly

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB and MLS.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

Do you notice difference in introduction?

John Kelly said:
Best of luck to one of my favorite EOG contributors.

I respect BOMZEE for so many reasons.

He's a demon table tennis player, an MLB devotee and an all-around good guy.

He not only tells a funny story, but he also appreciates a funny line.

One of my favorite exchanges with BOMZEE came years ago when I unwisely edited one of his posts.

The conservative BOMZEE wrote about one of his least-favorite occupants in the White House, Barack Obama.

BOMZEE spelled Barack's last name, obama.

I did a double-take when I saw "obama" so I used my EOG moderating privileges to subtly capitalize the "o" in Obama.

BOMZEE immediately spotted my handy work and sent a text message to my cell phone.

"Please don't edit my posts," wrote BOMZEE.

Seconds later, I once again edited BOMZEE's contribution, this time returning the post to its original form.

Using a lowercase letter for the first letter of the former president's last name was intended as a show of disrespect.

Okay.

Lesson learned.
John Kelly said:
Best of luck to DELL DUDE.
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

Before thread officially commences with debutantè pick, I would like to announce that I am deadicating this thread to the posters stevo and homedog from Peeps. No dead pun intended with stevo.

Also. I would like $250 of my winnings to be diverted into the Mr. Bowling NFLe contest for my entry.

Announcing EOG’s 4th Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

EOG’s 4th Annual Pro Football Contest Welcome back! The rules are pretty much the same as last year. We are now open to the entire EOG community for signups. Please private message me to confirm your sign up and to arrange your entry fee. Once again, BetDSI is kind enough to do 10%...
The remaining $750 to be paid to Kinky's favourite charity. Me.

What.....Does.......A.......Yellow light.........MEAN!

Going to sleep. Will post pick #1 via X in the morning.
 
S

Stevo

Ummm. If that means you don’t want me to die, I’ll take it.

Good luck. Handicapping is something that you and I have never argued about.

I always root for the player in this contest. I’ll treat this one the same as the others

I look at the play and if I like it I play along. Same as always silently though.

I like this contest too much to get tagged a jinx so I just never say anything and root for the player.
 
O

ouch

In the world of 11 to 10...along comes Mr. 9% to take on the Challenge. (99-906 in Best Bets)

What could possibly go wrong?

Sometimes the gods just open a bag of money and pour it all over you.

Enjoy the holiday season, fellas!
 
