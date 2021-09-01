EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (DON EAGLESTON is our September contestant)

JK, thanks for the opportunity and well-wishers thanks for the good luck.



1 ) My first play in Marshall Navy under 47. Marshall stepping up in class to play the Middies; yet, is favored. Middies will be much improved if get decent qb play. Marshall absolutely collapsed at end of 2020 and, as a result, Repub governor had Coach Doc Holliday fired. Both teams will be strong on defense, except Middies lack any pass rush. Unless the Marshall qb has improved dramatically, I think the first team to 17 wins. Line has moved up from 45 opener, but most totals do that.