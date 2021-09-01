EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (DON EAGLESTON is our September contestant)

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played within a 30-day time frame.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, NCAAF, NHL, NBA, NCAAB, MLB, MLS, CFL and WNBA.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play both sides of the same game.
 
Bogus. Why would you stop at 17-11?

Date W L T Pct%
Feb-14 Railbird 17 13 0 56.7%
Sep-17 Railbird 15 12 2 55.6%
May-18 Railbird 14 11 4 56.0%
Dec-20 Railbird 18 11 1 62.1%
 
JK, thanks for the opportunity and well-wishers thanks for the good luck.

1 ) My first play in Marshall Navy under 47. Marshall stepping up in class to play the Middies; yet, is favored. Middies will be much improved if get decent qb play. Marshall absolutely collapsed at end of 2020 and, as a result, Repub governor had Coach Doc Holliday fired. Both teams will be strong on defense, except Middies lack any pass rush. Unless the Marshall qb has improved dramatically, I think the first team to 17 wins. Line has moved up from 45 opener, but most totals do that.
 
Easy for me to root for an UNDER.

Good luck, Don.
 
Good luck, Don!

Or as they say in Philly, "Fly Eagles Fly.......on your way to victory."

Editor's note: It sounds better when you sing it.
 
JK should recruit Art Schlicter for the month of October, Art just got out of the penalty box today
 
Game goes Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
 
2) My second play is ECU plus 9. I've been waiting for some buyback on Happy Appy, but it doesn't look like it is going to happen. Easy U is in a much better league than Appy and should be able to score on the Mountaineers. I hope that Easy U's dreadful defense has improved from last year. We'll see.
 
Final score: 33-19, Appalachian State.

0-1
 
Much more difficult to be a winning gambler than a master grammarian.
 
post-mortem: Appy was clearly the better team and the right side. That said, I note that 1) Paul Stone and EOG contributor Heimy were both on Easy U; 2) the refs did Easy U no favors; 3) there could have been a double backdoor cover; 4) Easy U's defense wasn't too bad, particularly in the 2nd half; 5) i was very disappointed in Easy U's failure on offense to pick up the blitz and exploit gaping holes in the back end of Appy's defense. 0-1
 
Looks like Don's after-action reviews will be the highlight of this month's Challenge.

If everything goes well here, the State Department may contact DON EAGLESTON for some help on matters involving Afgh...

Never mind.

Scratch that thought.

And go Penn State!
 
