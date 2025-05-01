EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (E$ is going to "run it back")

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB, MLS and NWSL.
  4. Full-game sides, run lines and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
We have two challenges taking place this month.

E$ has been asked by BetDSI management to return in May and "RUN IT BACK" after going 18-12 in April and conquering EOG's Grand Challenge.

E$ has accepted the May challenge.

The regularly-scheduled contest will put WINKYDUCK in the spotlight while E$ will return for a special encore performance.
 
