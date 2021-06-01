EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (NUT6 is our June contestant)

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played within a 30-day time frame.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, NCAAF, NHL, NBA, NCAAB, MLB, MLS, CFL and WNBA.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play both sides of the same game.
 
