EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (PUCKHANDLER is our May contestant)

It looks like this thread needs a little spicing up.



On this Kentucky Derby weekend it’s fitting I share a gambling story about my late Dad. You see dad was quite the horse racing handicapper. He won 5 handicapping contests at Assiniboia Downs racetrack here in Winnipeg. Each time he won a trip to Vegas and a free entry in some handicapping contest in Vegas which would give you bragging rights as worlds best horse handicapper. I’m not aware of any such contest, maybe some readers here are aware of it. Dad had to decline every time he won because of his poor health the insurance costs were not worth it. He woud spend countless hours reading his racing forms.i never got the racing bug. Seemed too much work compared to sports handicapping.Also If I had a dollar every time I heard mom make a smart comment about how these forms would make good firewood. Mom despised his hobby as dad would call it. Mom always told me don’t be like your dad. If only I listened to Mom.