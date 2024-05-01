EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (PUCKHANDLER is our May contestant)

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be played by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB and MLS.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once or both sides of the same game.
 
I am on a terrible run in the best bet thread. I think I have posted 1 winner in 2024, no exaggeration. This might be a good fade thread.
 
Allow me to express my deepest condolences for your loss to the Avalanche.
...But seriously, best of luck in the GC. this month, puck.
 
Easily my most devastating loss as a Jets fan. This year felt different. I honestly thought it might have been our year.
Thanks guys.

Play #2

SF Giants ml +106 vs Red Sox pinnacle
 
Hard to explain how poorly Hellebuck played, I know I mangled his name, but after his performance he deserves it. Anyway, BOL in the challenge, would be cool to see back to back winners, I wonder if that's been done before (paging CBob)
 
It looks like this thread needs a little spicing up.

On this Kentucky Derby weekend it’s fitting I share a gambling story about my late Dad. You see dad was quite the horse racing handicapper. He won 5 handicapping contests at Assiniboia Downs racetrack here in Winnipeg. Each time he won a trip to Vegas and a free entry in some handicapping contest in Vegas which would give you bragging rights as worlds best horse handicapper. I’m not aware of any such contest, maybe some readers here are aware of it. Dad had to decline every time he won because of his poor health the insurance costs were not worth it. He woud spend countless hours reading his racing forms.i never got the racing bug. Seemed too much work compared to sports handicapping.Also If I had a dollar every time I heard mom make a smart comment about how these forms would make good firewood. Mom despised his hobby as dad would call it. Mom always told me don’t be like your dad. If only I listened to Mom.
 
This is a tough month for a guy who specializes in the NHL, playoffs are tough to beat anyway much less having to adhere to the -110 rule
 
Padres upend the Cubs 6-3 at Wrigley Field. Puckhandler drops to 2-4 though it's still early after 6 documented selections.
 
