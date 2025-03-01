EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (RAILBIRD is our March contestant)

Rules:

  1. Contestant will post 30 plays in 30 days (one play per day) starting the first of the month.
  2. Games must be completed by month's end.
  3. Major North American team sports only: NFL, CFL, NCAAF, NBA, WNBA, NCAAB, NHL, MLB and MLS.
  4. Full-game sides and totals -110 or LOWER.
  5. Contestants are graded against Pinnacle numbers at the time of post.
  6. Must hit 60% or better to be declared a winner of the $1,000 prize.
  7. Cannot play a game more than once OR both sides of the same game.
 
Best of luck to RAILBIRD.

Loved by many (including himself) and hated by a few (including KANE and VIEJO), RAILBIRD will shoot for a 60% win rate to collect a cool grand, compliments of BetDSI.
 
We have two challenges taking place this month.

JAMMER has been asked by BetDSI management to return in March and "RUN IT BACK" after going 18-6 in February and conquering EOG's Grand Challenge.

JAMMER has accepted the March challenge.

The regularly-scheduled contest will put RAILBIRD in the spotlight while JAMMER will return for a special encore performance.

Note: JAMMER is 30-9 over his last 39 selections in this Grand Challenge space.

I will start a separate thread for generous JAMMER, who will be hosting his annual March Madness contest for 15-20 select EOG contributors later this month.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
I don’t hate him….just don’t like racists or scammers…hope he hits 30%….

It’s Trump who I despise….
 
