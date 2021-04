I've been hitting a few of these. Chanpions league determination means more for some along with end of season fatigue has a lot to do with this. Returning from international play factors in too. It won't stop either with EUROs coming up this summer. So much going on. So many teams gunning for that 4th spot in standings to secure champions league. Everton is going to give everything. I can see them really going for it today vs Brighton which will open things up for Brighton who isn't that bad on counters.