Epstein had enough dirt on Trump to derail 2016 US election

Everfresh

Everfresh

EOG Senior Member

Epstein had enough dirt on Trump to derail 2016 US election​

Convicted paedophile financier boasted of compromising information held on presidential candidate

www.telegraph.co.uk

Epstein claimed he had enough dirt on Clinton and Trump to derail 2016 US election, his brother says

Brother of convicted paedophile financier claims he boasted of compromising information held on presidential candidates
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk

Jeffrey Epstein once boasted he had information about Donald Trump that would have derailed the 2016 election if it were made public, his brother has claimed..

Not looking good for the Orange Lunatic in 2024
 
T

texaswizzard

EOG Veteran
Even if Epstein had all this dirt if he exposed either Clinton or Trump he would have been opening himself up to get charged & get sentenced to life in jail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top