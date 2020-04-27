ESPN article:Diana Taurasi wants to enter ownership, questions lack of women investing in sports

Crazy Pete
EOG Enthusiast
**Diana Taurasi said Saturday that she'd like to be in sports ownership after she retires from playing and that she is disappointed in wealthy women for what she sees as a lack of support for women's professional sports.**
If those wealthy women financially supported women’s sports, they’d be ‘formerly wealthy women.’🤔
**Longtime general manager Penny Toler was subsequently fired after it was revealed that she used a racial slur in the locker room, but in March, she filed a lawsuit against the Sparks citing gender discrimination. **
So, Black woman uses n-word, sues the WNBA for sex discrimination. 🤦♂️
America: what a country!!
JFC.
Yeah, right. I want to invest in a shit show like that.
💸💸💸💸💸💸💸
