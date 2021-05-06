ESPN hires Kelly in Vegas

Bombshell news to be announced today. LOL
Kelly Stewart will be on "Daily Wager", presumably to give sports betting advice. I'm guessing this will now replace PTI as WinkyDuck's "goto" TV show. Haha.
ESPN hires Las Vegan Kelly Stewart as sports betting analyst | Las Vegas Review-Journal (reviewjournal.com)
Kelly Stewart will be on "Daily Wager", presumably to give sports betting advice. I'm guessing this will now replace PTI as WinkyDuck's "goto" TV show. Haha.
ESPN hires Las Vegan Kelly Stewart as sports betting analyst | Las Vegas Review-Journal (reviewjournal.com)