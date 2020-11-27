ESPN reporters Holly Rowe and Shelley Smith

Why did Diamond DeShields quit on her Chicago Sky team late in the season?



Why was head coach Brian Agler losing control of his Dallas Wings team during the second half of the season?



Why did WNBA players revolt against Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler?



Why did the ladies of the WNBA call for the arrest of three Louisville police officers in the tragic death of Breonna Taylor before the Attorney General of Kentucky announced his findings?



And most importantly, do the women of the WNBA believe in due process?



Candace Parker obviously doesn't believe in due process.



She was quoted as saying, "This season has been dedicated to arrest the cops that are responsible for the murder of Breonna Taylor."



One more story to investigate: Maya Moore and her social justice stance involving a man who would later become her future husband.



Was Moore making a political statement or finding a future mate or BOTH?