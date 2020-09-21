ESPN+ Series "Bettor Days"

Sportsrmylife
Just found this.
Mike Greenberg is doing this which they tell gambling stories and recreate them in story form.
First three episodes are about 15 minutes long.
Episode 1 is the 2019 Kentucky Derby and the dude that bet an exacta ticket.
Worth some entertainment.
