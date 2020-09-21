ESPN+ Series "Bettor Days"

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
Just found this.

Mike Greenberg is doing this which they tell gambling stories and recreate them in story form.

First three episodes are about 15 minutes long.

Episode 1 is the 2019 Kentucky Derby and the dude that bet an exacta ticket.

Worth some entertainment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top