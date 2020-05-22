EURO SOCCER MATCH Hoffenheim

Soccer Match Saterday + 223 ...SC Paderborn hosting favored + 112 Hoffenheim 3:30 PM LT. Saturday.

H-heim is plagued with injuries . SC Paderborn has weaker record but may be more motivated being close to relegation.

Both team are having trouble scoring wins in recent games. Team that can move the ball quicker and be able to force a quick surprise play at the goal will win. I like Paderborn as longshot. Other opinions?