Euroleague basketball 2nd half play

If you can get on this I think its a smooth sailer.



Under 79.5 (2nd half) Olympics vs Andalou Efes



Truthfully, I would be all in on anything around 76.



Both teams combined for 55 first q points followed by just 27 2nd q points. This is the STAPLE of Euroleague basketball. Both teams shoot their loads in the furst quarter and will struggle like they did in the second to do anything offensively.



I have made a killing betting euro hoops and this theory:



Teams (combined) that eclipse their 1st q total by 25%+ of the set first q total cash at close to 70% of the adjusted in game total that only factors said scoring in furst q.



Today's game fits...