Evaluating a Capper from Twitter

I don't hate my life enough to participate in social media or spend a great deal of time on Twitter. My worst sport at handicapping always has been basketball, and I gave up trying to figure it out years ago. There's nothing wrong with finding the right guys to follow and acting accordingly. Two years ago, there was a capper with a model on betting talk.com who caught fire on college totals and made a ton of money for the few people who followed him daily. I used to show up at a William Hill machine at exactly 7:30 every morning, bet his picks as soon as I got them and watch the totals drop three points. He went tout, of course, so I'm back to the drawing board. Someone I know textured me the link to "Gunits" twitter, and now I'm stuck down the rabbit hole. I've watched his podcast, and I'm too stunned for words.Essentially, he claims to have won 300 units last year with his posted picks. He's clearly highly intelligent, possibly somewhere on the spectrum, and seems to know every single thing about every single team. One catch is that he claims to bet every single game, side and total. Yes, you read that right. He even writes, "I love all my picks like I love all my children: Equally."I'm really torn. On the one hand, he seems to be a proven winner, and he clearly has a solid fundamental understanding of the nuts and bolts of basketball betting. But, his posted record seems too good to be true, and betting every single game has to be insane.Has anyone encountered this guy before? Any thoughts?