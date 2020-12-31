Ex Bear charged with murder

Ex-Bears CB Mike Richardson arrested on murder charge

Michael Richardson, a starting cornerback on the Bears’ 1985 championship season who identified himself as “L.A. Mike” in the “Super Bowl Shuffle,” has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Around 9:15 on Tuesday, Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting. They found an adult male, 47-year-old Ronald Like, who later died.

Richardson was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, according to Maricopa County (Ariz.) Court records.

Richardson struggled with drug abuse after his playing days. According to the Orange County (Calif.) Register, he had received his 21st conviction for a narcotics offense by October 2008. ABC15 in Phoenix reported that he was arrested twice this year for drug possession