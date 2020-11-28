Expect to see some point spread hijinks with Nevada at Hawaii tonight.

This line is very odd. opened Nevada -5, reached -7.5 and in the last hour has been bet down to -6.5



We have some some shaddy officiating on the Hawaii many times in the past.



This has that vibe.



Play Hawaii on the ML



To help this play it seems as throw the tout industry has biff's almanac and are all playing Nevada with a few top plays along with some GOY action.



You know what to do.