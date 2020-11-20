Menu
Fabled Las Vegas Sports Gambler Lem Banker Has Died
ArneK.
30 minutes ago
ArneK.
30 minutes ago
Lem was 93 years old.
Bushay
19 minutes ago
RIP. Sat next to him at the Stardust many many years ago. He was quite the Las Vegas Icon.
Sportsrmylife
1 minute ago
Wow 93.
His family did him wrong.
I mean a few of them did
