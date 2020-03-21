Fair Grounds

Kind of like both the 4 & 7 in race 7. The 4 coming from a good Mdn field at SA and adding blinkers. Mystic Guard making 2nd start after good debut. The dam was a Grade 1 winner of over $1.6 million.

Altea is going to be tough to beat in race 8. In LA Derby, both Wells Bayou and Royal Act. I think both will be considerably bet harder than their morning line odds.