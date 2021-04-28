Falcon Sports (Computer Totals Only)

Long time no see.

Computer Program for Totals.


April 28

Atlanta Over 214.5 NBA

Orlando Over 210.5 NBA

Miami Under 213.5 NBA

Denver Under 231 NBA

Phoenix Over 220.5 NBA


I see you boys wanted to know what The Falcon and Dr. Longhair have been up to, we are throwing you a few for tonight.

To win 2 units each at (-110) odds.



Falcon Sports
 
