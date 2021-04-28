Falcon Sports (Computer Totals Only)

Long time no see.
Computer Program for Totals.
April 28
Atlanta Over 214.5 NBA
Orlando Over 210.5 NBA
Miami Under 213.5 NBA
Denver Under 231 NBA
Phoenix Over 220.5 NBA
I see you boys wanted to know what The Falcon and Dr. Longhair have been up to, we are throwing you a few for tonight.
To win 2 units each at (-110) odds.
Falcon Sports
