pro analyser said: Ok realized hes betting a 3way line. Didn't realize that at first, because I have never bet one in my life. The juice has to be more than a regular includes ot line,especially if you can get reduced juice. If you normally lose it may save you money, but if your a winning or break even player I think it can turn you into a losing player. Click to expand...

Its always amazing to me how an ignorant poster manages to make a fool of themselves simply by not having any intellectual curiosity about a post which initially might not seem to make sense. Instead of researching the issue, the poster just showcases their ignorance.As for the 2 way vs 3 way "juice", obviously bets with more choices (at the same book) will almost always have a higher theoretical hold % (juice). In this case, the typical Pinny 2 way hockey bet theo hold% ranges from 2.35% to roughly 2.62% (they use a dime line for close to a flat bet) vs the 3 way hold% of around 3.45%. By modelling and more accurately valuing the draw % and the chance of a team's win in OT/shootout, choosing a bet using the 3-way option certainly can give the better EV. And of course note that the Pinny 3 way hockey bet has less hold% than a "normal" 2 way bet at a book using a 20 cent line (4.55%).