Falcon Sports Plays for 2019

Sunday August 11
Cleveland (+135)
Giants - 1 (+140)
Risking $100 on each
Made some adjustments, hopefully will show in results.
Let's track 100 plays.
100 Plays
0-0 ($0)
Ive got my guys in a 100 play block, feel FREE to follow along.
I'll return Monday afternoon
Falcon Sports
Cleveland (+135)
Giants - 1 (+140)
Risking $100 on each
Made some adjustments, hopefully will show in results.
Let's track 100 plays.
100 Plays
0-0 ($0)
Ive got my guys in a 100 play block, feel FREE to follow along.
I'll return Monday afternoon
Falcon Sports
Last edited by a moderator: