Falcon Sports Plays for 2019

Sunday August 11

Cleveland (+135)

Giants - 1 (+140)

Risking $100 on each

Made some adjustments, hopefully will show in results.

Let's track 100 plays.

100 Plays
0-0 ($0)


Ive got my guys in a 100 play block, feel FREE to follow along.

I'll return Monday afternoon


Falcon Sports
 
Last reset for SSI.

This is the thread in which all of his remaining plays for 2019 will appear.

SSI, please follow the rules.
 
100 Plays
2-0 (+$275)

All wagers Risking $100

I am chronicling 100 plays to show how a $100 bettor would do using my program.

Back Monday afternoon with the next plays. Feel FREE to follow along.

Falcon Sports
 
Monday August 12

Colorado - 1.5 (+155)

Tampa Bay (+120)

Risking $100 on each

There will be 100 plays posted in this thread, chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program


Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
3-1 (+$295)
Risking $100 on each

This Set of 100 plays is chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program

Check back later today for Tuesdays plays


Falcon Sports
 
Tuesday August 13

Toronto +125

Pittsburgh +160

Listed pitchers always
Risking $100 on each


Feel FREE to follow The Falcon and Dr LongHair for these 100 plays


Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
5-1 (+$580)
Risking $100 on each

This Set of 100 plays is chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program.

Guys there are alot of day games, check back for the plays.


Falcon Sports
 
Day game August 14

Oakland - 1.5 (+140)

Listed pitchers
Risking $100 on each

Check back later for additions


Falcon Sports
 
Guys The Falcon and Dr. LongHair are releasing one play for Wednesday night

Pittsburgh (+115)

Risking $100 on each


Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
6-1 (+$720)
Risking $100 on each selection

This Set of 100 plays is chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program

Feel FREE to get on board with The Falcon and Dr LongHair

100 Plays will be posted right here at EOG.com

Pending August 14

Pittsburgh (+115)
Risking $100


Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
6-2 (+$620)
Risking $100 on each

August 15

Bengals +140 NFL

Cleveland +150 MLB

Risking $100 on each


Falcon Sports
 
I'll abide by John's wishes.

This thread is the culmination of my work... I've told my guys that over the 100 plays, my program will produce a Minimum of $800 in profits and that's Risking $100 on each play.

Feel FREE to follow along..

Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
8-2 (+$910)
Risking $100 on each

This Set of 100 plays is chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program

90 more plays to go, feel FREE to follow along

Falcon Sports
 
100 Plays (Set 1)
9-3 (+$930)
Risking $100 on each

Six consecutive profitable days to start this Set... Follow along as we chronicle how a $100 bettor would do using my program

Check back soon for Saturdays card


Falcon Sports
 
August 17 full card

Steelers +130 NFL

Oakland +120 MLB
Listed pitchers

Risking $100 on each


100 Plays (Set 1)
9-3 (+$930)
Risking $100 on each

Set 1 of 100 plays is chronicling how a $100 bettor would do using my program


Falcon Sports
 
