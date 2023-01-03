Falcon Sports Power Parlays

EOG Dedicated
First NBA or NHL plays of 2023


Power Parlays for Tuesday January 3


Boston NBA Moneyline / Milwaukee Over 229 (+140)


Tampa Bay NHL Moneyline / Ottawa Over 6.5 (+150)



Risking one unit on each



Good luck guys

Falcon Sports
 
pro analyser

EOG Veteran
No surprise the Falcon starts 0-2. Bos should of not shown up when they heard the falcon was on them,wait they didn't show, up losing by 33 as an 11' pt favorite.
 
ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
There is no better strategy for a lifetime loser than to start parlaying picks. The bankroll shrinkage is stunning. LOL
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
0-2 (-2.00 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 4

Dallas NHL Moneyline/ Minnesota Over 6.5 (+200)

New Orleans NBA Moneyline/ Cleveland Under 220.5 (+155)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

I'll give credit where credit is do. You started off with two losers and didn't start a new thread.
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays 2023
1-3 (-1.45 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 5 (Day 3)


Utah NBA Moneyline / Denver Under 226.5 (+160)

Washington NHL Moneyline / Philadelphia Over 6 (+190)



Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays 2023
3-3 (+2.05 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for Friday January 6 ( Day 4)


Milwaukee NBA Moneyline / Philadelphia Under 229.5 (+120)

Arizona NHL Moneyline / Washington Over 6 (+280)


Risking one unit on each




Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
NBA Top Power Number + NBA Top Power Total = NBA Power Parlay

NHL Top Power Number + NHL Top Power Total = NHL Power Parlay



Falcon Sports
 
lap18

EOG Dedicated
I can't believe you're sharing the secret equations of this powerful system.
 
pro analyser

EOG Veteran
Dr Longhair worked 1000's of hours consulting with Jimmy the Greek and Billy Walters to give you the Power of the Parlay. A big fav parlayed to a dart in the newspaper.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
You get those picks from Railbird? Did he charge you nine bucks?
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
3-5 (+0.05 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for Saturday January 7 (Day 5)


Boston NBA Moneyline / Lakers Over 242.5 (+120)

Boston NHL Moneyline / Toronto Over 6.5 (+170)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
4-6 (+0.25 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for Elvis` Birthday


Philadelphia NBA Moneyline / OKC Under 228.5 (+160)

Boston NHL Moneyline / Philadelphia Over 6 (+155)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
5-7 (+0.80 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 9 (Day 7)


Memphis NBA Moneyline / Sacramento Over 238.5 (+125)

Seattle NHL Moneyline / Montreal Over 6.5 (+210)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
1 week update for the Power Parlays



Falcon Sports Power Parlays
6-8 (+1.05 units)
42.86% Winners
(+151) avg payback on Wins
Risking one unit on each


Small sample size


Power Parlays for January 10


Philadelphia NBA Moneyline/ Golden State Over 229.5 (+125)

Tampa Bay NHL Moneyline/ Carolina Under 6 (+140)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
7-9 (+1.30 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 11 (Day 9)


Memphis NBA Moneyline / Sacramento Over 237.5 (+115)

LA Kings NHL Moneyline / Philadelphia Over 6 (+170)


Risking one unit on each




Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
9-9 (+4.15 units)
50% Winners
(+146) avg payback on Wins
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 12 (Day 10)


Cleveland NBA Moneyline / Philadelphia Under 232 (+220)

Carolina NHL Moneyline / Arizona Under 6.5 (+160)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
9-11 (+2.15 units)
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 13

Sacramento NBA Moneyline / Spurs Over 243.5 (+135)

New Jersey NHL Moneyline / Anaheim Over 6.5 (+145)


Risking one unit on each



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
11-11 (+4.95 units)
50% Winners
(+145) avg payback on Wins
Risking one unit on each


Power Parlays for January 14 (Day 12)


San Francisco NFL Moneyline / Jacksonville Over 47.5 (+130)

Boston NBA Moneyline / Toronto Over 232.5 (+160)

Seattle NHL Moneyline / Florida Over 6.5 (+155)



Risking one unit on each




Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
13-12 (+6.80 units)
52% Winners
(+145) avg payback on Wins
Risking one unit on each



Check back soon for Sunday's Power Parlays



Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Power Parlays for Sunday January 15 (Day 13)


Denver NBA Moneyline / Denver Over 232.5 (+135)

Winnipeg NHL Moneyline / Carolina Over 6.5 (+145)


Risking one unit on each




Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Falcon Sports Power Parlays
15-12 (+9.60 units)
55.55% Winners
(+144) avg payback on Wins
Risking one unit on each


Check back soon for Monday's card


Falcon Sports
 
SSI

EOG Dedicated
Power Parlays for January 16 (Day 14)

Boston NBA Moneyline / Atlanta Over 222.5 (+145)

New Jersey NHL Moneyline / Seattle Over 6.5 (+215)


Risking one unit on each


Falcon Sports
 
