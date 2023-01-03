I'll give credit where credit is do. You started off with two losers and didn't start a new thread.Falcon Sports Power Parlays
0-2 (-2.00 units)
Risking one unit on each
Power Parlays for January 4
Dallas NHL Moneyline/ Minnesota Over 6.5 (+200)
New Orleans NBA Moneyline/ Cleveland Under 220.5 (+155)
Risking one unit on each
What's the question, the parlay pays (+200).
What's the question, the parlay pays (+200).
NBA Top Power Number + NBA Top Power Total = NBA Power Parlay
NHL Top Power Number + NHL Top Power Total = NHL Power Parlay
I can't believe you're sharing the secret equations of this powerful system.NBA Top Power Number + NBA Top Power Total = NBA Power Parlay
I can't believe you're sharing the secret equations of this powerful system.
Dr Longhair worked 1000's of hours consulting with Jimmy the Greek and Billy Walters to give you the Power of the Parlay. A big fav parlayed to a dart in the newspaper.NBA Top Power Number + NBA Top Power Total = NBA Power Parlay
Falcon Sports Power Parlays 2023
3-3 (+2.05 units)
Risking one unit on each
Power Parlays for Friday January 6 ( Day 4)
Milwaukee NBA Moneyline / Philadelphia Under 229.5 (+120)
Arizona NHL Moneyline / Washington Over 6 (+280)
Risking one unit on each
Falcon Sports