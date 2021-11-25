Falcon Sports System Plays for Today (ATM inside)

S

SSI

EOG Dedicated
Happy Thanksgiving

Detroit +125 NFL

New Orleans +220 NFL

Ole Miss +110 CFB

South Alabama +130 CBB


For record keeping, risking one unit on each

It's been a while since I've stopped by. This system is back testing at a 50% win rate, which would be incredible as it's a moneyline underdog system.


Falcon Sports
 
