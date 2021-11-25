Falcon Sports System Plays for Today (ATM inside)

Happy Thanksgiving
Detroit +125 NFL
New Orleans +220 NFL
Ole Miss +110 CFB
South Alabama +130 CBB
For record keeping, risking one unit on each
It's been a while since I've stopped by. This system is back testing at a 50% win rate, which would be incredible as it's a moneyline underdog system.
