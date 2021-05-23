Falcon Sports Top Plays

Stopping by to give you our Top Plays for Sunday May 23

We are no longer limiting ourselves to certain categories. We have now expanded to bring you the Top Plays on the board each day.


Sunday May 23


Lakers Over 213.5 (-110) NBA

Oakland (-120) MLB

To win 2 units on each



Hold all negative comments, I'm looking to give this place my plays exclusively.




Falcon Sports
 
