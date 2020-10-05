Falcons +6 should be your biggest bet

this season. Before people laugh and strike me down, hear me out.



I'm very concerned with the context invoving a NOW DELETED TWEET involving wide receiver D.Adams this morning regarding his status about tonight. “Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there boys,”



There are multiple things I find disturbing in this. Number one being is if he does feel healthy GB must feel they are good enough to defeat Atlanta without him tonight or feel like saving him for meaningful games like rivalry ones later in the season. Either way I don't like the way the tweet came out and its very concerning to me especially since its been deleted. He knows his body and team more than anybody. Maybe Lazard being put on IR has something to do with this and maybe just maybe he knows how much Rodgers needs him with Marquez Candez-Scantling as his number 1 WR tonight followed by TE Robert Tonyan. I mean, really? Candez-Scantling was targeted 4 times in their win against NO for goodness sakes. Rodgers is a bad bad man but I dont expect for him to be that bad of a man with the options he has at his disposal tonight. I know Atlanta's defense is trash but its a complete wash now with Lazard and Adams out. Which leads me into Atlanta as a whole.



0 for 3. Chokelanta. Yeah we get it, laugh and joke all you want but for 6 quarters of 8 they dominated Dallas and Chicago. Their offense did what was expected and tonight they get their main reinforcement back in Julio Jones. Ridley will play who is coming off a decent showing against Chicago. Another huge factor I've noticed is GB LB Christian Kirksey who led his defense in tackles and relayed the plays to GBs defense is on IR now and and young Ty Summers has to fill that role for a while. Adjustment much? I believe so even with Kenny Clark back for GB. I wouldn't get fooled tonight. There isn't much difference between these two teams to warrant this big of a spread. I think the psychological factor of witnessing Atlanta implode and Green Bay's fire on offense so far this season is the biggest reason we get this spread. I envision a close game and have no problem gambling on the more desperate of the two.



Im locked in on Atlanta +6 to win 4k. Hopefully Julio reminds us why he is one of the best wide receivers in the league. It's been a while.