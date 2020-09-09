FanDuel offering up to $1000 risk free bet

For your first bet in Illinois. Temporary registration online and not having to show up in person at the casino lasts until Sept 16th or 19th. I forgot which one.



So you deposit $1000 and lose it on your first bet, $1000 will be credited back in your account within 72 hours. You cant withdraw your money right after. Here is the kicker I have been reading and I'm not sure how correct I am, you need to gamble that $1000 you got 1X because technically its still considered a promotional bonus. Can anybody confirm this?



Vice Versa, you place your first bet $1000 to win $1000, you get your winnings of $1000 but have to gamble that 1x before withdrawal.



Can I get an AMEN? I dont know.