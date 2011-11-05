Fantastic prop @ Caesars

Bet #6753 UNDER



Uncle Mo + Goldikova + Big Drama total combined wins



UNDER 1.5 (-110)







-110 is what i laid; believe it or not it was actually +105 on the sheet (somebody else beat me to it). Anyway, this thing could realistically be priced in the -300 area, perhaps even higher.



First off, it's clearly a fantastic bet on it's on merits, but it becomes even stronger once you consider that the three horses in question are competing in seperate races that are spaced pretty far apart timewise, so you will always know exactly where you stand in the bet, and be able to consider your options. For instance, if Big Drama (who runs first) happens to lose (and i figure he's around 80% to do so), then the only way you could possibly lose the wager is if Goldikova and Uncle Mo both win. If Goldikova loses (and fwiw, i spotted her the win), you've already won the bet, but if she does win, you're then getting -110 on Uncle Mo not winning the Classic. I'm guessing you can do something with that, lol.



You could even afford throw a few bucks on Big Drama to start things off with a hedge, if you're so inclined. You could even bet Goldikova to win in the middle leg (you would need to if Big Drama wins), and have a pretty strong chance at cashing both tickets (assuming Big Drama had already lost). Basically, it would be very difficult to lose any money on this prop if you're willing to hedge a little. This is about as close to free money as it gets...