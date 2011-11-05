Fantastic prop @ Caesars

Bet #6753 UNDER

Uncle Mo + Goldikova + Big Drama total combined wins

UNDER 1.5 (-110)



-110 is what i laid; believe it or not it was actually +105 on the sheet (somebody else beat me to it). Anyway, this thing could realistically be priced in the -300 area, perhaps even higher.

First off, it's clearly a fantastic bet on it's on merits, but it becomes even stronger once you consider that the three horses in question are competing in seperate races that are spaced pretty far apart timewise, so you will always know exactly where you stand in the bet, and be able to consider your options. For instance, if Big Drama (who runs first) happens to lose (and i figure he's around 80% to do so), then the only way you could possibly lose the wager is if Goldikova and Uncle Mo both win. If Goldikova loses (and fwiw, i spotted her the win), you've already won the bet, but if she does win, you're then getting -110 on Uncle Mo not winning the Classic. I'm guessing you can do something with that, lol.

You could even afford throw a few bucks on Big Drama to start things off with a hedge, if you're so inclined. You could even bet Goldikova to win in the middle leg (you would need to if Big Drama wins), and have a pretty strong chance at cashing both tickets (assuming Big Drama had already lost). Basically, it would be very difficult to lose any money on this prop if you're willing to hedge a little. This is about as close to free money as it gets...
 
Re: Fantastic prop @ Caesars

You can't headline a thread wih "Fantastic Prop At Caesars." on a public website.

I have no idea how the bet will be resolved, but that is really a rookie mistake.
 
Re: Fantastic prop @ Caesars

buddy of mine who is there and might know..said they intended to put Union city in that prop as well..but they made an error but its not making any difference they are getting action both ways.
 
Re: Fantastic prop @ Caesars

haha, i was thinking about this all day. Probably would have been my first 'limit' bet of my life if i coulda got down on it.
 
Re: Fantastic prop @ Caesars

trytrytry said:
buddy of mine who is there and might know..said they intended to put Union city in that prop as well..but they made an error but its not making any difference they are getting action both ways.
this makes sense. The 4 of them with a 1.5 makes sense. I still woulda went under with juice
 
Goldikova, one of the world's top racehorses of any sex or surface preference over the past decade and a half, has died at age 16, Racing Post and the French publication Jour de Galop report.

Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager for Goldikova's owner and breeder Wertheimer et Frere, made the announcement via text to Jour de Galop on Wednesday morning, which read after translation; “It is with immense sadness that we inform you of the death of our champion Goldikova on Jan. 5, 2021. Goldikova will be remembered as the best racing mare on the team with her 14 Group 1 victories, including a splendid Prix Jacques le Marois in 2009 and her historic treble in the Breeders' Cup Mile. ”
 
