Favorite books on sports you've read

I will start with two



1. MoneyBall......I thought they did a very nice job with the movie MoneyBall but the book goes into a lot more detail of course. I'm a big fan of Michael Lewis and just finished The Big Short last month. The book has a lot of hilarious stories and lines that didn't make sense to exclude from the movie



2. Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer...... JK was on the catastrophic climb of Mount Everest that killed 8 in his group. JK has such a talent for descriptive writing that he literally puts you on that mountain with the group. It's a fascinating education to learn all of what goes into summiting that peak.