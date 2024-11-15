FBI busts 26-year-old bookie

Polymarket isn't under the jurisdiction of the SEC. They were fined by the CFTC and some deal was worked out. Polymarket is regulated by the CFTC. It looks like all crypto will be regulated by the CFTC after Trump's elected.
it is not registered with the Commodities futures exchange..
polymarket settled with civil regulators over the issue in 2022
but the past is the past trump has nothing to do with it...just the future of it
he was arrested not because of politics but because he broke the law...the feds see where all crypto goes by chainalysis ..they know he took bets by people overriding the system
you have to register...that requires names of the bettors i would not doubt ..he did not do that
if i bet nothing happens to him at the end ...why? kalshi sued in 2023 and won to take bets on elections