MrTop said: it is not registered with the Commodities futures exchange..

polymarket settled with civil regulators over the issue in 2022



but the past is the past trump has nothing to do with it...just the future of it



he was arrested not because of politics but because he broke the law...the feds see where all crypto goes by chainalysis ..they know he took bets by people overriding the system

you have to register...that requires names of the bettors i would not doubt ..he did not do that



if i bet nothing happens to him at the end ...why? kalshi sued in 2023 and won to take bets on elections Click to expand...

You don't have to register. You connect to any DeFi wallet such as Metamask. You are right about chainanylsis being powerful. To get around that you would purchase crypto at a non-KYC exchange and then transfer to Metamask then to Polymarket. Then back Polymarket, Metamask to no-KYC exchange. No one knows the identity right now. So you make a trade to Monero. The government has a bounty on the person that can crack Monero's code. Since they can't break the code now, the money is untraceable.If you want to be stupid and purchase from Coinbase or Kraken, then you're busted. These offshore no KYC exchanges aren't going to share any info with the US govt. You may be right about the motives, I'm just guessing and feel it's retaliatory.