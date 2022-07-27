Hotels have long tacked pesky fees to guest bills. Mandatory nightly resort fees that can top $50 with tax. Valet and self-parking charges. Plus fees for early check-in, late checkout, rollaway beds and mini fridges.



Now they’re coming for the lounge chair.



The Bellagio resort in Las Vegas, where room rates run several hundred dollars a night, will save you a poolside seat on the Friday of Labor Day weekend—for $200 a person. That gets you a standard lounge chair, side table, umbrella and towels. Don’t confuse it with a cushier daybed or cabana, which will set you back $575 or $1,200.

Excalibur Hotel & Casino, the Bellagio’s budget cousin, is asking $125 for two chairs at its Spring pool, slightly less than the nightly room price. Perks include shade, a bucket of ice and cold water.